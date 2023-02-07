Marilyn Alice Rosin

Marilyn A. (Johnson) Rosin, age 90, passed away on February 2, 2023.
Marilyn shared 61 wonderful years of with her husband, Richard. Together they raised three daughters, Sandy (Keith) Taylor, Nancy Thoma, Tracy (Mike) Shoemaker. Marilyn loved her grandchildren Chloe (Lexi) Treadwell and Jackson (Veronica) Thoma, Ian (Sarah) and Sloane Rose Taylor.
Marilyn loved painting, art, museums, her ladies golf league at Hyland, art group, along with her ladies' group at church. Marilyn loved her friends, enjoyed walking around Lake Harriet, going to lunch, dinner with friends and family. She was very proud of her Swedish heritage and kept Swedish traditions. Marilyn enjoyed traveling with Rich and the family annual long weekends at Maddens Report.
Marilyn grew up in Minneapolis, worked for Wells Fargo.
She was preceded in death by her father Elof Johnson (from Sweden), mother Alice Johnson, husband Richard "Rich" Rosin, sisters Joyce Moffett and Beverly Schmidt.
Marilyn will be missed by many.
A 10:00 a.m. visitation will be held Saturday, February 25th followed by a 11:00 a.m. funeral/celebration of her life at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Avenue South, Bloomington MN 55431. In lieu of flowers, donations to MN Hospice is preferred.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.