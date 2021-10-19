Margaret Carol Melichar

Carol Melichar passed away peacefully in her home on September 6, 2021 surrounded by family.
Carol leaves behind her loving husband of 67+ years; Edwin, five children; Mary Whitehead (Bruce Whitehead), Michelle Vidmar (Phil Domek) Jim Melichar (Lori Melichar), Paul Melichar and Ed Melichar, 15 grandchildren, sister Lois Stout, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister, brother-in-law and daughter-in-law, and nephew.
Carol was born in Ainsworth, Iowa and after graduating from high school she attended Iowa State Teacher's College and obtained an elementary teaching degree. After her second child was born she stayed home and raised their five children. She volunteered at St. Patrick's Church as a religious education teacher, prepared for and worked at the annual garage sale, and Loaves and Fishes for 20+ years. She also volunteered as a den mother and chaperoned multiple band tours. She was an excellent seamstress, baker, furniture refinisher, and gardener. She was affectionately called Silly Grandma because she was so much fun.
The Memorial will be held at St. Patrick's Church at 6820 St. Patrick's Lane, Edina, MN 55439 on Friday November 5, 2021. Visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by mass at 11 a.m., and luncheon at 12 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
