Lee Strandberg, 72, of San Jose, California, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Lakeshore Woods Nursing Facility in Fort Gratiot, Michigan, of lung cancer related to neurofibroma.
Lee was born December 22, 1949 in Richfield, Minnesota to the late Theodore H. "Ted" and Mary J. Strandberg. Lee attended Lincoln Hills Elementary, Richfield West Junior High and Richfield High School where he graduated in 1968. In 1976, he moved to San Jose, California where he graduated from Foothill College with an Associate of Arts Degree in electrical engineering. He spent his career as a high vacuum technician in the semiconductor industry in Silicon Valley. Lee was a private pilot, a motorcycle rider, fisherman and dog lover. Some of his favorite places were Dinky Lakes, Bishop Creek and the Santa Clara Dog Park. Lee kept in touch with many friends in Minnesota and California.
He is survived by his brother, John (Lucy) Strandberg; sister, Peggy (Glen) Olson; brother-in-law, Dave Erickson; nieces and nephews, Don, Shirley, Kara, Charles, TJ, Chris, Daniel and Lisa; and many great nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his beloved dog, Jo Jo.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Genie Erickson.
Memorial gatherings for Lee will be held in Port Huron, Richfield and San Jose. Details will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, Port Huron, Michigan. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
