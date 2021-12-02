Lee Ann Greer, age 68, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021. She graduated from Edina High School in 1972 and became a hairdresser, yet her greatest joy was her daughter Ashley. Lee Ann will be missed for her compassionate heart and caring soul.
She is survived by her daughter Ashley Anne Greer Walsten; her grandchildren Landon, Ashton, Cayden, Melodi; brother David Greer (Jennifer Baker); niece Sara Greer Ward (Tommy and daughter Ellason); sisters Robin Greer and Nancy (Greer) Brenden (Mike); aunt Sue Gormley and many Gormley and Ryan cousins.
Preceded in death by her beloved parents Bill and Pat Greer.
A special thanks to Lee Ann's caregivers at Woodbury Senior Living and Regions Hospital.
