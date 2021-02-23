Kingsley David Holman

Kingsley D. Holman, 98, of Bloomington, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born on March 13, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, one of four sons of the Rev. Hans J. and Leona (Hookland) Holman. He grew up in Battle Lake, Minnesota, then graduated from High School at Minneapolis Roosevelt. He was a veteran of WW II serving in Europe in the 15th Armored Division. On October 15, 1949, he married Elaine T. Fischer from Royalton, Minnesota and they recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Upon graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School, he opened his law practice in Bloomington, Minnesota. During his long career, he was most proud of representing the Bloomington School District for about 60 years where he made numerous friends. He was also very active in Minnesota politics where he worked for and with many people that he greatly admired. He also served as the Minnesota DFL party Treasurer for a time. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; his three sons, David (Barbara Kleist), Craig, and Dirk (Lori); and his three grandsons, Dirk Jr, Isaac, and Blake (Paige). In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. In fact, he would have preferred to miss it, as well. He will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. He will be greatly missed.
