Kimberly Gail Mays of Bloomington, MN passed away on June 15, 2022, at the age of 62.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her father John Mays.
Kimberly is survived by her son Jonathan, his wife Alicia, and her two granddaughters Annie and Elle. Kimberly is also survived by her mother Roberta Mays, sisters Kathy McMillan (Doug) and Linda Giesen (Bob), two brothers Bob Mays and Steve Mays (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews.
Kimberly was a graduate of Carleton College and was rarely seen without a novel in her hands. She had a fondness for dogs that was reciprocated in equal measure and enjoyed spending time outside tending to her plants and flowers. She spent most of her life working in the restaurant industry as a manager and owner, taking great pride in building relationships with her loyal customers. Kimberly had a selfless and giving spirit that was demonstrated in many ways and to many people.
Kimberly's family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
