Age 70 passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Kathryn was born in Waukegan, IL on December 26, 1950. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1969, and Winona State College in 1973. Kathy worked her entire career in the Southampton Virginia County Public School system primarily as a senior high librarian. She retired and moved back to Minnesota residing in Burnsville. Kathy enjoyed writing poetry, doing hand crafts, and visiting zoos across the country. She sang in the choir of the local Methodist church and actively supported the amateur performing arts groups in Courtland, Virginia. She is survived by sister Barbara L. Hill, brother John C. Hill (Laurie), nephew Frank (wife Elizabeth, Lena, Charles) Hill, niece Amanda L. Pasch (Dan), and several cousins. She is preceded in death by parents R. L. “Jack” and Betty Hill, and beloved uncle David Soderquist. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations preferred to the Minnesota Zoo Foundation or your local public radio or TV station. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
