Kathleen Ann Prestegard

One of the sassiest ladies to ever grace the frigid north with her presence left us to join the angels, her parents, her brother-in-law, and her best friend, among many others, for a raucous homecoming party - and if there is a God, we know he had the Knorr dip ready and waiting!
Kathy was a lifelong resident of Bloomington, MN, where she was raised with her three wonderful brothers. At age 20, she met the love of her life, fellow Kennedy Eagle Russ Prestegard. Through 46 years of marriage they raised and housed two children, three grandchildren, four dogs, five cats, and other strays too numerous to mention - both animals and people. Kathy never met a stranger. She was loud, fun, and you never had to guess what she was thinking, but her ability to make people feel welcome in her home and in her life was unparalleled.
Kathy is survived by her beloved husband Russ; her daughters Angie and Amanda (Aaron) Weiss; grandchildren Jake, Sam, Joe, Nicholas and Zachary; brothers Dan (Sandy), Tim, and David (Dawn) Hilliker; brother-in-law Les (Sue) Prestegard; many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and one horribly annoying cat who may not make it through the winter without her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Patricia Hilliker (Dyrhaug), step-dad Terry Dyrhaug, in-laws Don and Dee Prestegard, brother-in-law Donnie Prestegard, and her best friend Janet Kanakares. We have faith that Kathy and Jan are in heaven laughing themselves right out of their chairs and offending almost everyone in their vicinity.
Through her many careers as a nurse, medical records researcher, devoted Decathlon employee in numerous roles, retail sales rep and customer service operator, she amassed a huge group of friends. They all have fond memories of her kindness, her funny stories, her decorations for EVERY holiday and her potluck contributions. Kathy was struck down in her prime when Rheumatoid Arthritis threw a curveball into her life 15 years ago. We would not wish RA on our worst enemies and we know Kathy was robbed of the retirement she truly deserved while battling this vicious disease. In spite of that, she was a devoted grandmother, wife, mother, and sister and she kept up a steady regimen of making beautifully designed cards and drawings that she sent out regularly. Ultimately, COVID-19 took her life. We want to say a huge THANK YOU to the amazing nurses, doctors and staff of Fairview Southdale Hospital who worked tirelessly to save her and ensured that Kathy's final days were comfortable and peaceful when it was clear she would not come home. Kathy was a legendary host and caretaker who loved a good party. The Hilliker/Prestegard/Lindseth gatherings at holidays and birthdays were such a source of joy throughout her life and she spoke of them often. Thanks to all who added to her happiness, no matter how small or infrequent your interaction.She was so proud of her daughters and truly enjoyed attending all of their events and the many friends she made as an involved parent in all of their activities. She was a great lady who lived an imperfect life, but one filled with hard earned good times and laughter in spite of the hard times. We will miss her laugh, her quick wit, but mostly her unconditional love.
A Celebration of Life and what would have been her 68th birthday will be held for her at Moir Park on Sunday, May 1st at 11am - 10320 Morgan Avenue South, Shelter 1, Bloomington, MN 55431. Please join us to share fond memories, great food and laughs as we honor Kathy. A private internment was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.