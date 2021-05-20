Kailey Nicole Caspersen, age 25, of Bloomington passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2021. Preceded in death by her great-grandparents; half-sister, Lexi. Survived by her son, Brayden; mother, Nancy (Carl Bugbee); father, Raymond Wolf; fiancé, Jordan Bourassa; sisters, Heather (Richie), Tisha, Ashley (Carl); grandparents, Juel and Marsyl Caspersen; aunts and uncles, Cindy (David), Jackie, Mike; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kailey was a loving person and touched many souls. Memorial Service 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Kapala-Glodek-Malone Funeral Home (7800 Bass Lake Road, New Hope, MN) with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Masks required at both the visitation and service. Kailey’s service will be livestreamed on the Kapala-Glodek-Malone Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to family. www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.