June Johnston Stanley

Died peacefully, with family at her side on Sunday, December 15, 2019. June was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis, MN, and the University of Minnesota and also attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. Designing and building their dream home, June and husband Jack moved from Minneapolis to Bloomington in 1965 where they stayed until moving to Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington in 2008 and where Jack died from complications related to Parkinson’s in 2011. June stayed in Bloomington for as long as she was able until moving to Folkestone in Wayzata, MN to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Keith Ernst. A long-time and active member of Hope Presbyterian Church in Richfield, MN, June taught Sunday school and confirmation and served as a mentor and leader in various other programs. She was also a life-long member of the Minnesota Alpha chapter of Pi Beta Phi sorority, serving as Alumnae Club President, House Corporation President, Alumnae Province President, and Alumnae Advisory Committee President. She was also on the original board of directors of Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP), and was one of its first board presidents. June loved to garden and was a very involved and loving grandmother and will be remembered for her practical wisdom, her enduring and prayerful support of family and friends and, of course, her smile. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Dr. Russell D. and Winna-Fred Johnston, her sister Nancy Magee, and her husband John J. “Jack”. She is survived by her children, John C. Stanley (Bernadette) and Kathryn Ernst (Keith); grandchildren, Christine Stanley Lins (Dean), Katie Ernst Dokmo (Chuck), Marianna Ernst Marshall (Drew), and her four great-grandchildren, Sam and Amanda Lins and Jack and Eden Dokmo. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Plymouth Covenant Church, 4300 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth, MN. Any memorials are asked to go to VEAP, 9600 Aldrich Ave. S, Bloomington, MN 55420 or Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave. S, Richfield, MN 55423. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
June Johnston Stanley
