Judith "Judy" Moran Martin

Judy was born Judith Carol Moran on February 10, 1943, the third of four daughters of Larry and Donna Moran. Hers was a happy childhood in a big old house near the campus of the University of Michigan, chosen by her parents with the express purpose that all four girls would attend the U of M. She was a pretty child whose sunny disposition gathered many friends around her. She attended the Ann Arbor Public Schools, where she excelled academically while managing a full social life as a popular cheerleader and friend. Judy proceeded to the University of Michigan, where she majored in World Languages, especially Russian. It was a particularly brave choice during the Cold War but typical of her independent spirit and decisiveness. Toward the end of her university years, she actually traveled alone to Russia to enrich her understanding of the country’s culture and people. After college, Judy married Michael Martin and began her new life in Minnesota as wife and eventually mother to three children. In Golden Valley, Minnesota, Judy’s days consisted of teaching Laura, Paul and Lindsay to bike and swim, afternoons at Golden Valley Middle School, North Star and Viking games and Dad freezing a rink in the back yard during winter. Being a Railroad family, we were soon in Glendive, Montana. A very different world but Judy adapted famously; hunting, fishing, growing tomatoes, branding, and driving her kids to the moon and back across Montana for swim meets in a Country Squire, windows cracked, 8-track on (John Denver, Cat Stevens, or Linda Ronstadt to name a few). Judy and Mike separated in ‘78 and this fiercely independent woman took three kids back to Edina, Minnesota, going to law school at The University of Minnesota (not Thee U of M for a Moran daughter hailing from Ann Arbor), but a daunting task while working and raising children. She flourished in her independence, and with very little sleep, graduated, sent three kids off to college, and began a successful practice which she ran in beautiful Judith Martin independent fashion up until the day we lost her so suddenly. Judy’s desire to sacrifice, work hard, and teach her children to do so was her north star. Work was her life. The detriment of that mission was she didn’t make enough time for herself, take care of herself, and rest as she long deserved, but telling her to slow down, retire, see a doctor…as most can attest, telling her to do anything was like telling water not to be wet. Judith Martin went through life doing exactly what she wanted. A kind, curious, incredibly intelligent woman who was taken from us unexpectedly, before she could enjoy that much deserved rest she so earnestly deserved. But while on earth she was beautiful, a sight to behold, and those who knew her were better for it. Judith is preceded in death by her parents Larry and Donna Moran, sister Patricia Hopper, and daughter-in-law Ilka Becker. Judith is survived by her sisters Marjorie Mastie and Linda VanLente; children Laura Martin of Minneapolis MN, Paul Martin of Helena, MT, and Lindsay McGill of Haleiwa, HI; and grandchildren Philip and Hannah Martin, and Dax and Finn McGill. Services will be held following COVID protocols at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17th at Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina. Per the church’s protocol, please RSVP for the service and reception at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQAv2eMs-wtiZr1uaUGKNN-w_OGD-94_L8GlEkEK7l3LfFrw/viewform A live feed will also be available here: https://livestream.com/accounts/12975170/events/9205604 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy’s honor to the following: Christ Presbyterian Church The Humane Society Amnesty International
