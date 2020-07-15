John "Jack" Gale

 

Survived by wife, Ione; children, Jeff (Cindy), Tammy (Tracy); step children, Nancy, Tom (Julie); eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Jack honorably served in the Navy and had a long career as a Bloomington police officer and firefighter. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, and his ability to make a stranger his friend in less than 10 minutes. Memorials may be sent to Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf (ccefs.org). Internment Ceremony at Ft. Snelling for immediate family only.

