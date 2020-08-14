John B. Joy age 68, son of Marian (Borwell) Joy and John W. Joy, died July 17, 2020 in Edina MN. He was an avid Twins fan and longtime resident of International Village Apartments, Bloomington. John's career was in telemarketing home improvement sales. Since retirement, John volunteered at Fur Ball Farm Pet Sanctuary and church activities. He enjoyed Loaves and Fishes meals with his friends at Hope Church in Richfield and Creekside Community Center in Bloomington. John had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and was an active member of Evergreen Hometown Church in Bloomington. John is survived by sisters Lois Tim of Harrisburg, SD and Nancy Joy of Burnsville; brother, Walter (Lisa) Joy of Eagan; nephews, Mark Tim, Andrew Joy, and Nick Joy; nieces, Karen Tim and Melissa Meaglia. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law, Jerry Tim. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
