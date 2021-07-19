Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Renner of Edina, MN and formerly of Bismarck, ND entered eternal rest Sept. 26, 2020 after his battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born March 30, 1943 in Richardton, ND to Kasper and Barbara (Hellman) Renner. Jerry grew up working on the family farm and in the family implement business. He graduated from Assumption Abbey High School in 1961 whereupon he spent over three years in the US army, a part of his life of which he was proud. He was rewarded The Army Commendation Medal. Jerry graduated from Dickinson State University and went on to earn an MBA in Marketing from the University of North Dakota, going on to become an outstanding salesperson, and earning several recognitions during his 10 years with Burroughs before he started his own computer sales company. He continued his sales career after moving to Minnesota in the late 1980s where his children, Karl and Victoria, resided. Jerry loved and enjoyed life, especially his boat and motorcycle, exemplifying a true free spirit. He loved his children, and Karl’s three daughters, Dani, Megan, and Haley. His commanding presence, ready smile, penetrating blue eyes, and quick wit were his trademarks. Jerry was preceded in death by his children Karl and Victoria, his parents, his brothers C.J. (Cap) and William (Bill), and his sister Beverly Mayer. He is survived by his brother John and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Mary Mother Catholic Church on Cliff Road in Burnsville, MN at 11 a.m. on July 30 with visitation at 10 a.m. The family prefers memorials to Danielle Renner. Jerry will be buried at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery with military honors on Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.