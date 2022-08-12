Jennifer Lynn Groat died overlooking her gardens and Lake Minnetonka with her family by her side on August 6, 2022.
She was 68 years old and left her loving husband Ronald of nearly 47 years, her three children, Allisun Grandy (Brandt), Ron Groat (Hilary), and Tony Groat (Amy), and her ten grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "G" (Jack Clemons, Kate Clemons, RJ Groat, Calvin Groat, Annie Groat, Shelby Groat, Emma Groat, Jason Groat, Finn Grandy and Mae Grandy). She is also survived by her mother Dolores McCalla, her brother Joel Klucas, in-laws Jerry Groat (Mary) and Valaurie Trumm (Greg).
She was proceeded in death by her father Duaine Klucas, brother-in-law Rudy Groat, and grandparents Maryon and Orrin McCalla.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, family member and friend to many. She loved all the people in the world she lived in, but particularly her God and Savior Jesus Christ, husband, children and grandchildren, mother and brother, uncle Roger, cousin Suzanne, and her many friends. She especially had a place in her heart for music, birds, and the energy that surrounds us.
Jennifer (Jenner/G/Mom/Steady) will be remembered for the many lives she touched, her kindness, fun loving soul, percussion instruments and generosity. She was an exceptional business woman, property manager, medical practice manager, fundraiser and leader. She effortlessly was a champion of woman's rights and equality, an excellent golfer and tennis player, and assumed leadership positions comfortably and naturally.
She was a graduate of Minnehaha Academy and Minnesota School of Business, and learned quickly and efficiently in her many endeavors. She spent her later years on Enchanted Island with her Minnesota family and friends, including the Island People, Game Club, Motor Girls, Running Club, friends from Minnehaha Academy, the Rudy Lopez Quintet, Women in Need of a Drink, the Ladies of Tennis and Kip's, her Montana family, and she was blessed to be near her Texas Groat family frequently.
Funeral/memorial service will be held at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church West, 7150 Rolling Acres Road, Victoria MN, on Saturday, September 3, visitation 10 am, service 11 am, reception to follow. Memorials please to Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, the National Alliance on Mental Illness - NAMI Minnesota (namimn.org), or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
She is gone too quickly. She was easy to love. She will be remembered by many, but wanted everyone to remember; "what's so funny 'bout peace, love and understanding".
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.