Jeffrey David Oates

Oates, Jeffrey David of Chloride, AZ formerly of Bloomington, MN passed on February 18, 2021. Jeffrey was born in Duluth, MN on September 3, 1951. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Vangen Oates; father, John J. Oates. He is survived by his daughters, Allyson Schmidt, Shannon Sell (Nate Barger); brothers, Jon (Jean) Oates, Richard (Karen) Nystrom, Timothy Oates, Robert Oates; sister, Kimberly Oates; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 11 nieces and nephews; and his long-time friend, Lisa Helgeson. He leaves a large void in our lives and he will forever be loved and missed. There will be a life celebration at The Bloomington Eagles Club on Saturday, Sept. 4th from 1:00 to 6:00 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.