Wachs, Jean, age 68, of Minneapolis MN, passed away June 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Myrtle and C. J. Bridges and sister, Nancy. Survived by husband, Richard “Dick” Wachs, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, nephews and nieces. Jean was raised in Richfield MN, graduating from RHS in 1969 and Augsburg College in 1973. She and Dick were married in June 1973 and lived in Minneapolis throughout their marriage. Jean worked at Central Lutheran Church (Mpls) from 1973 to 1977 and Search Institute (Mpls) from 1977 to 2012. Per Jean’s request, there will be no reviewal or funeral service. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls. Memorials preferred to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
