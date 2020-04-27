Jean Priest Sax of Sun City West, AZ and formerly of Edina, MN, died of natural causes on April 16, 2020. Born in 1931 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Frederick Priest and Dorothy Ames, she was a devoted wife to Warren K. Sax for over 62 years. Jean was happiest when surrounded by those whom she loved most: her children Cynthia (Jon Thom) Sax, Kenneth (Cathy) Sax, and Pamela Sax; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by them all and by many others whose lives she touched. Growing up and marrying in New York, Jean expanded her horizons during the next 40 years making eight corporate moves as Warren’s career relocated the family to multiple states. Wherever they went, Jean made a warm home for her family and built a large network of friends. A lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, Jean demonstrated her faith through active service and leadership in many church groups, most recently at Church of the Advent in Sun City West, AZ, including the Episcopal Church Women, Daughters of the King, Altar Guild, and Bereavement Ministry. In addition, she was a lifelong seamstress, enjoyed needlework, crafting, serving as a hostess, and spending time on the beach. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312-2899 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/donate.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.