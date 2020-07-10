Janice Marie Godwin (née Barber) of Minneapolis passed away peacefully on the morning of June 24, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born to Arthur and Evelyn Barber in Montevideo, Minnesota. Excelling in academics, music, and athletics, Janice attended Granite Falls High School and the Minnesota School of Business. She was self-taught on the clarinet and first chair in the Granite Falls band. A regular guitar player, she enjoyed family folk songs and singalongs as well as entertaining her family and friends. Janice also enjoyed planning reunions for her high school classmates. She will be remembered as a strong, independent woman who had talents to take on many projects. If she couldn’t fix something on the spot, she would research it and figure out how to accomplish it. Her “do-it-yourself” attitude on most anything led her to: tiling; painting; remaking furniture; and sewing last-minute prom dresses for her daughters, bridesmaids dresses, and even matching Barbie outfits for her granddaughter. Janice held various professional positions: working for Look Magazine in the ‘60s; devoting many years to the City of Bloomington, starting at Creekside Center with senior citizens and then transitioning to the Bloomington City offices; conducting paralegal work for the Mary Bjorklund Law Office; and working part-time at Normandale Community College for 21 years as an office assistant. Her legal expertise was instrumental in the modification of the tax increment financing regulations, both for the City of Granite Falls and the State of Minnesota, where she testified at the State Legislature during their hearings on the subject. A devoted and loving mother, she spent much of her time supporting her daughters in their athletic and musical endeavors. She met her longtime partner, Galen, while working at the City of Bloomington and enjoyed bowling with him and their many work friends. Janice starred on the City of Bloomington women’s softball team as a pitcher (Galen was the coach) and her daughters joined her on the Andy’s Tap softball team. She also played on a women’s volleyball team at the Bloomington Armory. Preceded in death by: her parents; brothers Lee Barber and Milton Barber. Survived by: partner Galen Doyle; daughters Stacy (John) Godwin-Lemke, Wendy (Thomas) Phillips; and Susan Godwin; grandchildren Marie (Logan) Stroman, Wendy (Cameron) Nelson, Johnny (Jodi) Lemke, Carter Phillips, Bryan Phillips, and Sarah Godwin; brothers Steve Barber, Arthur (Kathleen) Barber; sister-in-law Marion Barber; nieces and nephews Cassandra Barber, Carly Barber, Tim Barber, and Rodney (Jodi) Barber. Condolences and memorials may be sent to 1055 Bluff Pass S, Chaska, MN 55318. Inurnment services were provided by the Cremation Society of Minnesota; future burial will be arranged in Humboldt, Iowa.
