Janice A. Odendahl, age 82, of Apple Valley, MN passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2021. Janice was born July 28, 1938 to Lloyd and Olive Clyne of Pine City, MN. Janice grew up in Pine City and graduated from Pine City High School, she moved to Richfield MN in 1969 where she raised her six children. In 2000, Janice moved to Apple Valley where she continued to live until the time of her death. Janice was a never-ending source of strength and love to her children. She was a woman of Faith and as a single parent instilled those values in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she took great joy & pride in. Janice was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings Marilyn Stoffel, Gerald Clyne and Ronald Clyne; her children Priscilla Sharp, Todd Odendahl, Theresa Ghilarducci, Doug Odendahl, Deb Crosby and Kathy Odendahl Schueneman, 13 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren. “Thank you for teaching us self-confidence and the freedom to be who we are. Thank you for showing us how to appreciate life and find happiness in whatever comes our way. You will be forever loved and forever missed” A Graveside service will be held in June of 2021 at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.