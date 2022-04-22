James "Jim" Walter Shillock

Jim was born on August 8, 1931 in Little Falls, Minnesota and passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on March 3, 2022 in Edina, Minnesota at the age of 90 years, 7 months.
Jim lived a full life. He had a warmhearted disposition, smiled way more often than not, and gave outstanding hugs. He loved a Porterhouse grilled rare with a Crown Royal nightcap. Jim had a strong faith, appreciated what he had and didn't fret over what he didn't. He was a good, solid man.
It seems Jim never met a dog he didn't like. As luck would have it, he had a neighborhood of dog walkers and a sidewalk in front of his house on Overlook Drive. For years his garage was K-9 HQ, well stocked with each size of Milk Bones so, big or small, no dog would miss out on a treat.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Gerry; son, Jeffrey Wade; and two sisters.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter Sandi (Brad) Sorensen, grandsons Tom Vermeer and Aaron Vermeer, brother Tom.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with service at 10:00 AM at Lakewood Cemetery Memorial Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis. Internment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery following the service. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
