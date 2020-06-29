James "Jim" A. Cardarelle

James Cardarelle, 84 years old, of Annandale, MN, died on June 27, 2020. Born in Edina, Minnesota, Jim was a great wanderer. He loved to take road trips across the country and lived in South Carolina, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Maine and Alaska before settling in Annandale, MN near his grandchildren. He loved music, especially the opera, Marilyn Manroe and politics. For 40 years he was a child protection agent. He is survived by his children: Kathryn Cardarelle (Dan O’Connell), Nathan (Dawn) Cardarelle and Renee Cardarelle; his three grandchildren: Kelsey (Tony) Aqualina, Kate and Genna Boyce; his siblings: Bill Cardarelle, Donald Cardarelle, Frank (Lois) Cardarelle, Ruth (Waldo) Anderson and many nieces and nephews. If you would like to make a donation in honor of his memory, you can send it to North Memorial Health Foundation which provided 18 months of hospice care to him.

