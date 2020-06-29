James "Jim" A. Cardarelle

James Cardarelle, 84 years old, of Annandale, MN, died on June 27, 2020. Born in Edina, Minnesota, Jim was a great wanderer. He loved to take road trips across the country and lived in South Carolina, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Maine and Alaska before settling in Annandale, MN near his grandchildren. He loved music, especially the opera, Marilyn Manroe and politics. For 40 years he was a child protection agent. He is survived by his children: Kathryn Cardarelle (Dan O’Connell), Nathan (Dawn) Cardarelle and Renee Cardarelle; his three grandchildren: Kelsey (Tony) Aqualina, Kate and Genna Boyce; his siblings: Bill Cardarelle, Donald Cardarelle, Frank (Lois) Cardarelle, Ruth (Waldo) Anderson and many nieces and nephews. If you would like to make a donation in honor of his memory, you can send it to North Memorial Health Foundation which provided 18 months of hospice care to him.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.