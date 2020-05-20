Ivan “Rob” Lloyd Roberson, Jr., of Chanhassen, Minnesota, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, coach, and colleague, passed away peacefully at age 73, on May 9, 2020, surrounded by the love, laughter, tears, prayers, and shared memories of his family. Rob suffered a stroke on July 13, 2019, and never fully recovered. Rob Roberson was a fun-loving, playful, one-of-a-kind man who lived a wonderful life full of fun, family, and friends. He was, above all else, an adoring, devoted, generous family man. He loved everyday celebrations with family and close friends, and sharing good food. Rob was preceded in death by his parents Ivan Lloyd Roberson, Sr., and Dicy Cleo (Kizziar) Roberson. He is survived by wife Christine Meier; his first wife Cara Beames and their children - Aimee Michelle Roberson (husband Rawles Williams), Justin Chase Roberson (wife Katie; grandchildren Nico, Jobi, Kona), and Robyn Kara (Roberson) Hustrulid (husband David; grandchildren Kyle, Jolie, and Bryce); and his siblings Carol Ann (Roberson) Wright (husband Harold) and Martin Roy Roberson (wife Linda), as well as their children and grandchildren. Robby Roberson grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Altus, Oklahoma, and graduated from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater with a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1969. While in college, he made lifelong friends in the Sigma Nu fraternity. After graduating, Rob served in the Air Force Reserves. Most of his career was in sales and sales management working for Armstrong Cork Co., Conwed, Carlson Marketing Group, H Window, and Martrex, Inc. He moved his family from Oklahoma to North Carolina and Illinois, eventually establishing roots in Edina, Minnesota, where he raised his family from 1980 until 2003, when he and Christine moved to Chanhassen. Rob was a forever fan of Oklahoma State Cowboys’ sports, especially basketball, golf, and football. He also loved to play baseball, volleyball, racquetball, and golf, and was an accomplished athlete, winning many games and tournaments, starting in his youth and continuing into adulthood. However, one of his greatest loves was coaching youth basketball. With his competitive spirit, strategic perspective, and drive to make every player better, his teams rarely lost. He believed in each of his players and filled them with encouragement, inspiration, and confidence. When asked by John Sherman, Edina Sun Current editor, which team was his favorite, Rob said, “It’s always the one I’m coaching right now,” and he meant it. Rob also had a deep respect for nature. He loved to hunt and fish, to swim and boat, to spot wildlife, and to track the weather, including how it might impact the family farm in Altus, Oklahoma. His family has many happy memories of eating the venison he brought home; fishing with him, especially under the big skies of Montana; swimming; and family canoe races across Minnesota lakes. In his later years, one of his favorite pastimes was sitting outside on his adult children’s porches, identifying birds, and watching his grandkids play and climb trees. He told great stories about growing cotton and snapping peas on the family farm in Altus, Oklahoma, and the apricot tree he planted in Grandmother Ruby’s back yard. As a father, he gardened in Minnesota every summer so his family could enjoy homegrown tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, cucumbers, and raspberries - a tradition carried on by his children and their families. An online memorial service was held on May 15, 2020, and Rob’s family intends to host an in-person celebration of life when it is safer to travel, gather, hug, and share stories about this extraordinary man. The family also extends special thanks to Avalon Memory Care and Moments Hospice for helping them to care for Rob in his final months.
