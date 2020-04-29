Hildegard Eva Szendrey, 91, passed away in her home on April 15, 2020 in Edina, MN. She is survived by her three sons Tony, Peter (Barbara), and Tom (Julie); grandchildren Samantha and Alex; brother Otto (Inge); nieces Krisztina (T.C.) and Suzanne (Paul) and nephews Richard and Michael. Hildegard was born on May 20, 1928 in Petrovaradin, Yugoslavia (in the current Serbia). Her family fled Yugoslavia when she was young and settled in Salzburg, Austria for several years. They then emigrated to the United States in July, 1950. She married Laszlo Szendrey in 1953 in St. Paul, MN. Laszlo was a teacher and coach for many years in Edina. Hildegard loved family more than anything, and was an extremely loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always thought about others before herself. In Salzburg, Hildegard enjoyed taking art classes focusing on sketching and watercolor painting. She was educated in textiles before coming to the U.S., and then spent her working career as a very talented commercial artist and calligrapher. She enjoyed spending her summers with her family at their cabin in northern Minnesota, and also traveled extensively with her husband in their retirement. She was known by those closest to her as being full of energy and enthusiasm, and was a terrific planner and organizer. Hildegard’s greatest passion was cooking for family and friends, who enjoyed her creations from a variety of cultures, particularly from the area of her home country. She also enjoyed frequent long walks around the lakes of Minneapolis with her close friends. Hildegard was preceded in death by her husband Laszlo (Feb. 5, 2009). Her sons would like to thank the dedicated caregivers who helped her to remain living comfortably at home in her final months, and the wonderful staff with Park-Nicollet Methodist Hospice. A date for the memorial service has not been determined.
