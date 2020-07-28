Hazel Smith Thomas, age 86, died peacefully on July 21st, surrounded by her loving family in Edina, Minnesota. She had been very recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and after two weeks at Fairview Southdale Hospital, came home to spend her final days with her family and Miniature Schnauzers. Prior to her illness and quick decline, she was a robust and active church musician, parent, grandmother, and great-grandmother, with great mental acuity, a humble spirit, and a gracious and welcoming personality. Hazel Marie Potts was born in 1934 in Phoenix, Arizona to John C. Potts and Hollus G. Potts. She attended Madison No. 1 Elementary School and North Phoenix High School, studied piano and organ, and played an active musical role at Palmcroft Baptist Church. After earning her Master’s Degree at Arizona State University, she taught music to thousands of schoolchildren in the Madison School District for 36 years. She served as organist at First Baptist Church (Phoenix) and Central United Methodist Church and was an expert and supportive accompanist for the Phoenix Boys Choir, the Phoenix Symphony Chorale, and other musical organizations. Hazel is survived by her two sons Harvey Keith Smith II (Tami) and Mark Russell Smith (Ellen) and step-children J. Eric Thomas (John Migliaro), Claire Thomas (Lori Kirgan) Eileen Abajian, and Paul Thomas (Denise) as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Albion Clarence Thomas Jr., her parents and her brothers John Potts and Russell Potts. Following the death of her husband Albion and her retirement from teaching in Arizona, Hazel moved to Edina, Minnesota in 2005, and was the rock upon which the Smith family stood. She was beloved by her fellow musicians of the Colonial Church of Edina Chorale, the high-school music students whom she accompanied, as well as conducting students at the University of Minnesota. Pre-COVID, she was a daily visitor to the exercise classes at the Southdale YMCA and was an active and vital presence in her church community as well as at numerous musical events throughout the Twin Cities. She continued serving as Associate Organist at Colonial Church until her death. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Psalms 100:2 — “Serve the Lord with gladness; Come before Him with joyful singing.” She was selfless, humble, gifted and giving, and universally loved by all who knew her. She lived a Christian life by example and touched so many. We are grateful to have been given the incredible gift of her life. Services will be held at a later time when the family sincerely hopes all can gather together to celebrate her vibrant life. A memorial website has been created at gatheringus.com. She will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Park in Phoenix, Arizona beside her husband of 27 years, Albion C. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colonial Church of Edina or the American Cancer Society.
