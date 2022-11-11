Haye Zylstra

Haye Zylstra, a faithful follower of Christ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the age of 93.

Born in 1929 in rural Friesland, part of the Netherlands, he was the fifth of seven children born to Harmon Zylstra and Wiepkie Hofstra. In 1952, he and his family immigrated to the United States (Iowa) and shortly thereafter, was asked to join the US Army and served as a gunman with the infantry in South Korea. After serving and returning to the U.S., Haye married Judith "Judy" Marilyn Sundry and the couple moved to the Minneapolis area where they raised their two children, David and Sharon. Haye worked for Sawyer-Cleator Lumber Company and served in a variety of positions at Riverside Reformed Church where he also sang in the choir. After retirement, Judy and Haye moved to Kenyon, MN, and spent part of the winters at the Silveridge Community in Mesa, AZ, where they both loved to golf and escape the Minnesota winters. Judy passed away in 2016 after 60 years of marriage.

