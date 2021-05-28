Gordon “Gordie” Wells Olson

Gordon Olson, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Elysian Senior Care Center in Chanhassen, MN.
Gordon was born February 1, 1931 in Brooten, MN to Albert and Dora (Anderson) Olson. He was confirmed in the Christian Faith on June 24, 1945 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Brooten, MN. He attended school until the age of 12. After his father passed away, he quit school to help on the family farm.
At the age of 25, he enlisted in the Army. While enlisted, he served as a mechanic and a tank driver, competed as a sharpshooter in several competitions and obtained his GED. Gordon had many stories about serving alongside Elvis Presley while stationed in Germany. Elvis was the one who drove Gordon to the train station when he was transferred back to the states. Elvis shook Gordon’s hand and said “Have a good life, man.”
While stationed in Washington State, Gordon traveled to California for a Shooting competition when he met the love of his life, Gerd. They married on May 21, 1960 and moved back to Minnesota to start a family. Gordon and Gerd were blessed with three children: Ron, Brenda and Laurie.
Settling in Bloomington, MN with their young family, Gordon worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at Road Machinery and Supply (RMS). At home, Gordon spent countless hours in his garage building and working on various projects, like log splitters, trailers, two wheelers, his famous swamp buggy and much more. Gordon was known as the guy who could make or fix anything and neighbors often came to “Gordie’s Garage” for help.
Gordon loved hunting and fishing and he shared that love of the outdoors with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many summers and hunting seasons were spent together on the shore of North Star Lake in Marcell, MN, at the cabin he built. Gordon worked hard for everything in his life and instilled in his children a ‘work hard’ and ‘can do’ attitude.
Gordon was a gentle, soft spoken man with a quick wit and dry sense of humor. His one-liners, outlandish and imaginative stories and his mischievous nature will be sorely missed. Along with the tune he was always whistling.
He is survived by his children, Ron (Pam) Olson of Watertown, MN, Brenda Olson of Saginaw, MN and Laurie (Tom) Goettl of New Prague, MN; grandchildren, Shelly (Bo) Schulz, Nick (Amber) Olson, Jake Olson, Karl (Megan) Olson, Monika Goettl and Parker Goettl; great-grandchildren Aubrey Olson, Brody Schulz and Ryker Schultz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerd (Ekeberg) Olson; parents; siblings, Sylvia (Olson) Torkelson, Avis Olson and Loren (Betty) Olson.
There will be a memorial service Tuesday, June 29th at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Gordon will be laid to rest at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery next to his loving wife.
