Gertrude Solveig Dahle, 82, of Lakeville, Minnesota passed away February 7, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Lars and Borghild Vadla on March 29, 1937 in Aardal Stavanger, Norway. She married Toralv “Tory” Dahle in 1957 and together they began a grand adventure. They immigrated to the U.S., living briefly in Southwestern Minnesota before settling in Bloomington. They built a business and raised a family, living there for 38 years until relocating to Lakeville to enjoy their retirement. Gertrude is survived by her husband of 63 years and four children: Betty Kissell (Bob) of Clear Lake; Teresa Zehnder (David) of Clear Lake; Janet Elliott (Bryan) of Indianapolis and Thom Dahle (Angie) of Clear Lake. She was beloved Mormor (grandmother) to 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Kjell Vadla (Oddlaug) and sister Astrid Otterbech (Haakon) and their families who still reside in Norway. Gertrude was the heartbeat of her family, and was loved by all who met her. She had a passion for life, adventure and entertaining loved ones. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. Gertrude and Tory enjoyed traveling the world and she left a footprint of love everywhere she went. Funeral ceremony and lunch will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the South Santiago Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Minnesota. A private interment will follow at Becker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be made to the Gertrude Dahle Memorial Fund at https://everloved.com/life-of/gertrude-dahle/
