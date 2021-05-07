Gerald "Jerry" Matthew Carter

Gerald Matthew Carter, age 79, of Bloomington, passed away April 30, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital from natural causes. Gerald was born August 29, 1941 in Kansas City, KS to Matthew and Oteria Carter. After graduating from Keokuk High School, in 1959, Gerald, known as Jerry by his friends, moved to Minneapolis and enlisted in the US National Guard in 1965. Jerry served for 4 years and made it to the rank of Corporal (E-4) before being honorably discharged. Jerry started working at the US Postal Service in October 1967. Jerry retired from the USPS in March 2004 after 37 years of service. Jerry enjoyed a range of passions including playing the blues on anything with keys, golfing with his family, but he most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Oteria; father Matthew; brothers Keith, Harold, Dwayne and his sister Theresa. Jerry is survived by his former wife, Janice Carter; his two sons, Eric (Milissa) and Mike (Sasha) Carter and three grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held online Saturday, May 15th at 1 p.m. central time using the following link: https://www.oakgrv.org/service-carter/. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431.
