George Drier

George B. Drier, age 84, of Fort Myers, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 after months of declining health. George died peacefully at home with his beloved wife Kay by his side. George was born on August 20, 1936 in Arkansaw, WI to Carl and Francis (Heit) Drier. After receiving his Bachelors in teaching from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, George started dating Kathy. They married on July 15, 1961, and they moved to Okinawa where he taught at the Independent School while enlisted in the Army. Two years later, they moved to Philadelphia where George finished his Masters degree at Temple University. From there, they moved their family to Bloomington, MN and continued his teaching career in high school science. He was known by his students as making physics fun. George and Kathy retired in 1997 to their lake home in Hayward, WI. After the loss of Kathy in 2009, George was blessed to meet Kay (Reetz) and they were married July 2, 2011. They moved to Florida full time in 2020. As a gentle servant of the Lord, George was very active in his Catholic family parishes of Nativity of Mary, Bloomington, MN, St. Joseph, Hayward, WI and St. Columbkille, Fort Myers, FL. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. Preceded in death by his wife Kathy (Bielicki) Drier and two brothers Ronald and Robert Drier. Survived by his wife Kay (Reetz); his children Pamela (Gregory) Johnson, Lynn (Steven) Hougland, Kelly (Michael) Toenges, Mark (Melissa Harder) Drier, and Desiree Reetz (Marvin Spencer); 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his sister Delores Kidd and many nieces and nephews. A visitation is planned at St. Columbkille Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21st, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30. A luncheon will be served at the Tropicana Co-op after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hope Hospice, Fort Myers, FL (donate.hopehcs.org).
