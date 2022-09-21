Gary Hildebrand

Gary Thomas Hildebrand of Edina passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was 74.

Gary was born Feb. 12, 1948, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Thomas and Helen (Swenson) Hildebrand. He grew up in Rhinelander, WI, and graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1966. He excelled in high school sports and was active in many other school organizations and activities. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1971. After graduating, he entered the Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA, where he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in the Army until 1974. Gary later earned a law degree from Hamline University.

