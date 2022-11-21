Francine "Toddy" Roseann Wright

Francine Roseann (St. John) Wright, 94, of Skippack, PA (formerly of Richfield, MN), passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her residence. Born August 31, 1928, in Shakopee, MN, she was the daughter of Francis and Esther (Sheridan) St. John. She was a graduate of West High School class of 1946 in Minneapolis, MN.

Known as "Toddy" to her family and friends, her fondest memories revolved around her ice skating days growing up at Loring Park in Minneapolis. Toddy married Harold (Bill) Wright in Minneapolis, and together they raised two children. They later divorced. She was a member of Woodlake Lutheran Church in Richfield, and a lifetime member of VFW Post 5555, as well as an Auxiliary supporter. She enjoyed working in women's clothing as she was employed at Harold's, Minneapolis, and later at Marvin Oreck's in Edina, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.