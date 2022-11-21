Francine "Toddy" Roseann Wright

Francine Roseann (St. John) Wright, 94, of Skippack, PA (formerly of Richfield, MN), passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her residence. Born August 31, 1928, in Shakopee, MN, she was the daughter of Francis and Esther (Sheridan) St. John. She was a graduate of West High School class of 1946 in Minneapolis, MN.
Known as "Toddy" to her family and friends, her fondest memories revolved around her ice skating days growing up at Loring Park in Minneapolis. Toddy married Harold (Bill) Wright in Minneapolis, and together they raised two children. They later divorced. She was a member of Woodlake Lutheran Church in Richfield, and a lifetime member of VFW Post 5555, as well as an Auxiliary supporter. She enjoyed working in women's clothing as she was employed at Harold's, Minneapolis, and later at Marvin Oreck's in Edina, MN.
Toddy is survived by her children, Steve Wright (Vivian) of New London, MN, and Susan Holtz of Skippack, PA; her grandchildren Derek Wright (Jessica), Tanya Roulet, and Matt Holtz (Dawn); four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her loving family, Toddy was thankful for her community of caring and compassionate friends.
Graveside services will be at a later date in the spring at Nordland Lutheran Church near Paynesville, MN. Online condolences may be made to the family at WWW.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
