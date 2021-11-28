Fara Bigelow, age 92, peacefully passed away November 20, 2021, overcoming her battle with dementia, to be united with the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Bigelow, and survived by her children, Robert Bigelow (Kathy), Debbie Bigelow (Dean), John Bigelow (Char) and Patrick Bigelow; grandson, Joseph Bigelow; sister Karen Brooks; sister-in-law Diane Lane (Coy); and many other loving family members and friends.
We are thankful to the Commons on Marice and Brighton Hospice for all their love and support given to her over the past year and her final days.
Fara was secure in her faith and will be remembered as being a devoted servant, living under God's unconditional love.
Her wish was to be cremated and she will be honored in a Celebration of Life Service in early 2022.
