Eugene "Gene" Robert Christensen

 

Eugene Robert Christensen, age 81, longtime resident of Bloomington, MN, died May 22, 2020. Service is pending with National Cremation Society. Gene was born April 1, 1939 in Bloomington to Carl and Lucille (Berres) Christensen. He is survived by his sister Clare Langr, brothers Charles and Joseph, sisters-in-law Jo Anne and Jean and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Phillip and Francis, sister-in-law Mimi, brother-in-law Donald Langr and niece Nicole. Condolences can be sent to the Christensen Family, 38917 Timber Road, Avon, MN 56310.

