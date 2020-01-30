Elizabeth “Liz” J. Alt of Bloomington, MN passed away on December 12, 2019 after a long, hard-fought battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer. Born on February 18, 1965 in Watertown, MN. She was a graduate of Orono High School and also Metropolitan University with a Financial/Computer degree. Elizabeth loved her birds and cats and spent many loving hours remodeling her home and tending her gardens and beautiful flowers. Elizabeth was preceded in death by a sister, Christina. Survived by her parents Arthur and Marjorie Alt; siblings Susan (Bill) Glover, Jeff (Faith), Sallie (Ken) Brooke, Francine (Jeff) Greene, Lisa Alt; and nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth "Liz" J. Alt
