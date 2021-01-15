Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Paugh, died with two of her children at her side on January 5, 2021 after succumbing to Covid 19 in Sun City, AZ. Betty was 85 years old. Betty was a gentle and loving presence that perfected the art of giving to others. Always putting others before herself. She always welcomed another to her table whether for coffee or a meal. Taking on any and every challenge with ease and making it memorable for all. Many knew her from the days of Edina Federated Women’s Club, Edina Boosters, Santa House, playing Bridge, Bowling League, designing Katey-Duds, Camp Fire or the Candy and Cookie Stores at Calhoun Square. She was a go getter. Honestly, many wondered if she ever slept. Finally at peace and rejoined with her husband, Don Paugh after 62 years of marriage who preceded her in death in August of 2017. Betty married Don Paugh on December 31, 1955. They had seven children, Don Jr, David, Tom, Jerry, Jim, John and Katey. The family moved to Edina in 1962 and was active in the community for over thirty years. Don and Betty moved to Sun City in 2002 and joined the Sun City Country Club where Betty became an active member, playing in the ladies Golf and creating ceramics to share with family and friends. She has always shared her talents with others whether it meant donating her time, creating teddy bears for the Payson police department in Arizona, or knitting hats for chemo patients and all her family. Betty always gave of her time and shared that passion with her family. Betty is survived by sons Don Jr and his wife Dee, Tom and his wife Dawn, Jerry and his wife Dana, Jim and his wife Nancy, John and daughter Katey and her husband Scott Taylor. They have sixteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Don Paugh, brother Paul Bauer, son David and granddaughter Abigail Taylor. SERVICES: Burial will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Cave Creek, at the convenience of her family. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial donation to Abbey’s Hope Charitable Foundation.
