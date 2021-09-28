Audiologist, author, activist, artist, and loving mother and grandmother, Eleanor "Elly" Ruth Wagner was born in Pittsburgh, PA on Sept. 17, 1941. Raised in Houston, PA, Elly graduated with a bachelor's degree from the College of Wooster and a master's degree from the University of Illinois. In 1965, while registering voters in Montgomery, AL, she attended a sermon by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that inspired her lifelong activism. She worked tirelessly to make the world a better place, consistently championing the causes of social justice, voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights, non-violence, and climate stabilization and sustainability. In 1971, she moved to Edina where she made her home, raised her children, and cultivated the garden that was her pride and joy later in life. She worked as an audiologist at Park Nicollet Medical Center for over 40 years, specializing in patients with tinnitus. Elly was an author, publishing 3 books including Lavender Reflections, a book of affirmations for lesbians and gay men, published in 1995. Her other professions included photography, gardening herbs and flowers, crafting, and she was a vendor and then president of the Hopkins Farmer's Market. Elly was a skilled musician who brought people together through music and song. She was active in her local community, including the Lyndale United Church of Christ, Grandmothers for Peace, MN Herb Society, and several writer and book groups. She died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer on Sept. 23, 2021 at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Predeceased by her parents Homer and Louise and brothers David and William, she is survived by her sister Lois, brother Paul, long-term friend Kathy, sons Glydewell (Cynthia) and Keith (Jennifer), and 4 grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for October 9, 2021 (details at summitfuneralandcremation.com). In lieu of flowers, please donate to Citizens' Climate Lobby on Elly's behalf.
