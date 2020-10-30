Dr. Thomas Wanous, DVM

Tom Wanous, 84, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family with the loving assistance of Brighton Hospice. Tom grew up on a family farm in Owatonna, Minnesota. After graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in veterinary medicine, Tom joined the US army and served as a Captain in France where he met and married Bette. Upon returning to Minnesota, Tom joined a veterinary practice which later became Woodlake Veterinary Hospital in Richfield. As a way to live out their Christian faith, Tom and Bette served in Nairobi, Kenya at Daystar University. Supported by their home church, Hope Presbyterian, and accompanied by their five children, Tom and Bette worked in East Africa from 1978-81. Later on, Tom taught the sciences at Iona Preparatory School and consulted with local farmers in Jamaica and practiced veterinary medicine with his partners Drs. Robert Dietl and Meg Glattly. Although Tom was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, he continued traveling and teaching in East Africa and volunteering in local ministries for years. Tom is survived by his wife, Bette; his brother, Bob; his children Michael (Martha), Christine, Mark (Michelle), Sarah (Greg) and Bonnie (Brian); 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson and one on the way. Livestream service of family service may be viewed at https://www.morrisnilsen.com/obituary/thomas-w-wanous-dvm/ In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a donation to Daystar University (student scholarships) https://www.daystarus.org/
