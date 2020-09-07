Dorothy Lucille LeClair, nee McLaird, 88, of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully, at her home, on August 19, 2020. Dorothy was born on April 14th, 1932, in rural New Effington, SD. She was the daughter of the late Alma McLaird and Arnold McLaird. Dorothy was an accomplished fine artist, whose oil paintings are treasured by her family. She was a charter member of the Bloomington Garden Club and won many awards for her floral creations. Dorothy was a woman of faith and a life-long student of the Scriptures. Dorothy loved Jesus. She had a lovely singing voice and sang hymns, by heart, even unto her last days on earth. She is survived by her sister, Judith Boettner; daughters, Diane LeClair Somerville, and husband, Steven Somerville; Dawn LeClair, and husband, David Carlson. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: John Favell, Kenneth Favell, and Elianna Jones, as well as five great-grandchildren: Brooklynn, Yasmine, Kira, Taryn, and Harrison. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Otto LeClair; son, David S. LeClair; granddaughter, Emily Jean Favell; sister, Ramona Carpenter, and brother, Virgil McLaird. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.GILLBROTHER.com BLOOMINGTON, MN 952-888-7771
