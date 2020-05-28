With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Donna Marie Hutten. Donna left us while sleeping peacefully on May 26, 2020, after a hard-fought, 9-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was 81. Donna was born in Dixon, IL, and was the only child of Mary Frances (Brasky) and Donald Joseph Hutten. She spent the first half of her life in the Midwest. Donna grew up in Sterling, IL, and attended Newman Central Catholic High School (class of ‘57). She graduated from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in 1961, and later received a Master of Education degree from Northern Illinois University. She married, enjoyed a satisfying job teaching at East Coloma Elementary School in Rock Falls, and raised a family in Sterling, IL, before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-80s. In California, Donna had a fulfilling career as an Associate Director of Financial Aid at Stanford University. After retiring to Fort Collins, CO, she continued living her passion of inspiring and educating children through her work as a book buyer at the Children’s Mercantile Co., and later as the Children’s Department Lead at Barnes and Noble. Donna was the beloved mother of Susan Kobbeman Yemm (Robert), Elizabeth Kobbeman Flavin, and John Kobbeman. She adored her five grandchildren, Charles (Kathleen) and Kristyn Yemm, and Samuel, Lauryn, and Daniel Flavin, and her great-grandchildren, Rory and Maxine Yemm. Donna was preceded in death by her former husband Henry Joseph Kobbeman and lived a full life as a wonderful and caring mother, teacher, and mentor. She enjoyed cooking, travel, a good book, and kept an immaculate house that was comfortable and inviting. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values in her children that have served them well. Donna will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Donna’s life will be held in Sterling, IL at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Park Nicollet Foundation - Struthers Parkinson Center or your favorite charity.
