Donald Nemcek Jr. passed away on November 21, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Don and Judy and nephew Daniel. He is survived by Laura Nemcek, son Nick, daughter Melissa, and one grandchild Nova. He is also survived by his six siblings Linda, Dennis, Susie, Gary, Mark, and Jenny as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don married the love of his life Laura, building a life and family together for over thirty-five years after being the best of friends since age 10. Don was a brilliant man whose intelligence was regarded by many. After graduating valedictorian in high school, he attended the prestigious Dartmouth College, double-majoring in child psychology and science. He quickly advanced through an accelerated MBA course at the U of M before becoming a partner at premier business consulting firm Deloitte & Touche, where his skill and expertise was in demand around the world, sending him to numerous countries and continents over the course of a very successful career. When he wasn’t traveling, he enjoyed vacationing with his family, spending time outdoors camping and canoeing as he did since he was a kid and had some of the fondest memories of his life, cultivating his potted flowers, or stringing up extravagant Christmas lights on his home. A long-time and avid sports fan, Don was a force on the gridiron from high school through his days at Dartmouth. He set numerous records during his playing days, always critical to the team’s success. He carried his passion for sports throughout his life, playing golf in his later years and regularly cheering for the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild, and Minnesota Twins. His memory and legacy is memorialized at the US Bank Stadium in the Vikings plaza as a stone in the ship. In addition to sports, he was a fine arts enthusiast of literature, art, film, and live theatre. He enjoyed the epic classics of cinema such as Nathan Juran, Walter Lang, Cecil B. DeMille, and Richard Fleischer while also enjoying the science fiction and fantasy of Michael Crichton, J. R. R. Tolkien, Star Wars, and Star Trek. He often frequented the live stage for performances like The King and I and My Fair Lady and also took any opportunity to peruse an art gallery for his collection. Don was also a kind and gentle man. In retirement, he focused on philanthropy, helping translate the Bible into the vernacular through VVMI. He was a long-time Lutheran (Missouri Synod) whose love of the Lord and fervor for Scripture took him through numerous years at Bible Study Fellowship, singing in the church choir, and teaching the local Sunday School children. His family is deeply saddened at his passing but takes comfort that he’s joined his Lord and Savior in Paradise. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
