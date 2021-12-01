Donald "Donnie" Arthur Prestegard

The services for our beloved brother, husband, father, grampa and friend have been scheduled. Donnie's ashes will be interred at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. A memorial and celebration of life will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Bloomington Everett McClay VFW post 1296. Lunch will be served and memories will be shared. Please come and tell all the stories he never got to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.