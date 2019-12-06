Dianne (Will) McKenzie, 65, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on November 19, 2019, in San Antonio, surrounded by her loving sons and close friends. She was born in Minneapolis to Marjorie (Orpen) and Clayton Will on December 16, 1953, and graduated from Kennedy High School in Bloomington in 1971. She felt equal passion for her Minnesota roots—her family hailed from Fergus Falls and Minneapolis—and her adopted city of San Antonio, Texas, where she moved in 1980 and lived for 39 years. In San Antonio, she excelled at numerous ventures, including as a consultant for Discovery Toys and co-hosting a home improvement radio show. She gave her time and effort for Elf Louise and the Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital. These reflected her passions for her home—she wore the tool belt in the family—and for the welfare of children. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending musicals, following theater and entertainment, learning new things, and getting outdoors. A large number of friends and family members feel a void with her loss. She is survived by her two sons, K.C. McKenzie of San Antonio, Texas and David (Laura) McKenzie of Arlington, Virginia; longtime close friend Hal Goldsmith of San Antonio; former husband George McKenzie of New York City; and her brothers David Will (Donna) of Moorpark, California and Joe Will (Brenda) of San José, California.
Dianne (Will) McKenzie
