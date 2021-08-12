Delwyn Soppeland, age 78, passed away on August 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; parents Clair and Laurine. He is survived by his sons, Dan (Michelle) and Robert; grandchildren, Riley, Connor, Meghan, Bailey, and Parker; siblings, Clint, LaVonne (Jeffrey) Kennedy, Clarice (Dwayne) Erickson, Sally (Ted) Thoennes, and Ellane; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Monday, August 16th from 5-8 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Chapel, 9947 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, and 30 minutes before service at the church. Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 17th, 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

