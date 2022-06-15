Delores "Dee" Clapp

Dolores "Dee" Clapp, 95, of Fort Dodge and formerly of Edina, Minnesota, died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her carriage house in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
There will be a private family celebration and memorial held at a later date. The Laufersweiler Funeral Home in Fort Dodge is serving the family.
Dee is survived by her son R.V. Clapp III and his wife Suzanne, daughter Cynthia Clapp Wincek and partner Keith Crane of Washington D.C., and daughter Ann Pollard. In addition, grandchildren: R.V. "Zak" Clapp IV, his wife Stephanie, and their son R.V. "Zeke" Clapp V of Humboldt; Michael "Max" Clapp and his significant other Kahle Kastella of Fresno, CA; Christianna Wincek of Portland, Oregon; Jessica Wincek of North Adams, Massachusetts; Elizabeth Pollard of Draper, Utah; and Michael Pollard of San Francisco.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert V. Clapp II, brothers Clyde Chappell and Clifford Chappell, and son-in-law Bruce Pollard.
Dolores Chappell was born May 17, 1927, in Maywood, Illinois. She was raised in Maywood and graduated from Proviso East High School. She then attended the University of Illinois and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. While sitting on the university campus bleachers, she noticed a long-legged G.I. named Robert Vernon "Bob" Clapp and their adventure together began. On September 16, 1950, the couple were married and first made their home in Park Ridge, Illinois where they were very involved in the local PTA. Bob's career took the couple to St. Paul, Minnesota where Dee was a loving homemaker. After her children graduated from high school, she started her career in sales. She worked for International Multifoods, the Holiday Company, and McGarvey Coffee. She and Bob started Soft-Learn Systems to sell multimedia PC training products in 1984.
Volunteering with other women in the Edina, Minnesota area, the Assistance League supported under-privileged children and provided care to women in crisis. Dee assisted the group in seeking corporate funding and also was a leader in establishing a secondhand store which donated all proceeds to those in need of the Assistance League. She was also involved with the Edina PTA and fund raising. Dee was very active in the AAU swim program volunteering every weekend and eventually became Secretary of the Minnesota State AAU. Bob and Dee were also President of the Edina Swim Team.
In 2009, Dee and Bob moved to Fort Dodge to be closer to family. Dee continued to volunteer in Fort Dodge with the Chamber of Commerce especially during Christmas time. She enjoyed playing bridge and met some of her closest friends, Barb, Svana, and Nancy, to play cards on Friday afternoons. They enjoyed many meals and even more laughs together. Dee will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Assistance League Minneapolis/St. Paul (tax deductible), 6416 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423, Minnesota Orchestra Cello Section, or other charities of your choice in her name.
