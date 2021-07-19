Dean Nesley, age 89, of Wascott, WI passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Dean Frederick Nesley was born November 10, 1931 in Mount Vernon, IA, the son of John and Grace (Horak) Nesley. Dean’s family farmed in the Coggon, IA area where he was raised and attended school. After graduating from Coggon High School, Dean joined the U.S. Air Force as a weather observer, assigned near Seoul South Korea during the Korean War, followed by an assignment to Great Falls Air Force Base, MT. At Great Falls, Dean met Marcia Lee Moore at a local church function. On December 30, 1956, Dean and Marcia were joined in marriage at the Edgewater Methodist Church in Minneapolis, MN. Dean was then stationed in Bangor, ME where he spent some time before receiving a hardship discharge to assist his parents on their farm. Dean and Marcia moved to Minneapolis, MN where he went to work at Northwest Airlines as a meteorologist. Dean then took a position with the National Weather Service in Minneapolis. He and Marcia resided in Bloomington, MN from 1960 until 1994 when Dean retired from the National Weather Service after 32 years, moving to Wascott, WI. Dean started Interstate Training Company where he taught weather observation smaller airports. Dean was very outgoing and loved being with others. There was no such thing as a stranger to Dean as new acquaintances quickly became friends. He also enjoyed catching up with others over the phone, Facebook or at one of the many events he organized. He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing and gardening. He was a member of St. Croix Presbyterian Church in Gordon, WI, and served on the church board. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #499 in Gordon and Bond Leader Lake Association. Dean is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marcia; three children, Tim Nesley of Hayward, Todd (Jill) Nesley of Augusta, GA, Tracy (John) Bachman of Grand Meadow, MN; seven grandchildren, John, Joseph (Megan), Jordan, Jack and Sydney Nesley, Lindsey and Logan Bachman; one sister, Patsy (Keith) Peyton of Coggon, IA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter Glen and Norman F. Nesley; two sisters, Miriam Banowetz and Johann May. A memorial service will be held for Dean at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Croix Presbyterian Church in Gordon, WI with Pastor Leslie Anderson officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Military Honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Funeral Military Honors Program and American Legion Post #499. Online condolences may be left for Dean’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
