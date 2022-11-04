David "Dave" Webber Johnston

David Webber Johnston, of Edina, MN and Fort Myers, FL, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Gainesville, FL, after a series of illnesses.
Predeceased by his parents W. Edward Johnston and Bernardine Courtney Johnston; also by siblings Stephen C. Johnston (wife Pamela) of Florida and Kathleen Marie Johnston of San Francisco, CA.
Survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Quinn Johnston; daughters Sheila Johnston Townsend (husband Michael K. Townsend, and grandsons Collin and Henry of Castle Rock, CO), Mollie Johnston (husband Terry Monis of Los Angeles, CA).
Dave was a graduate of Washburn High School 1955, U of M 1959 B.B.A, 1964 U of M Law School J.D. He was a retired VP and Senior Trust Officer at USBank, retired Colonel, JAG, MN Air National Guard 133rd Air Wing 1959-1988. Dave was active with his church St. Patrick's of Edina serving as lector and parish council member; and at Lexington Country Club in Fort Myers, FL, serving on the board of directors where he and Kathie relocated in later years.
Dave had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh with his jokes and stories. His grandkids, Collin and Henry, fondly remember "Paca" teaching them songs, showing them how to build things, and starting water fights. Dave had a brilliant mind and could frequently be found reading about history, philosophy, or astrophysics, completing the NY Times crossword or tinkering on household projects.
Growing up in a musical family, Dave played many instruments throughout his life, had a wonderful singing voice and was a classical and jazz music afficionado.
Dave had an admirable work ethic and was most proud of rising through the ranks of the Air National Guard from Airman Basic up to a full Colonel.
Throughout Dave's battle with multiple illnesses over the past eight years, he always had a cheerful attitude for the nurses and doctors who cared for him, and they frequently commented about his ability to make others laugh in the face of struggle: a truly endearing trait.
Funeral will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2746 5th Street, Castle Rock, CO, 80104, at 10:00am on Thursday, November 17, followed by interment of ashes and ceremony with military honors at 2:00 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Drive, Denver, CO 80236. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery in Fort Myers, FL, with the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org/donate and select "Dedicate this gift to a friend or loved one."
