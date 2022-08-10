Daniel Jerome Dodge (alias Danny, Grumpy, Poppie) passed away July 17, 2022 at 81 in Centennial, Colorado. He was born August 25, 1940 in Racine, Wisconsin to Donald Jerome and Thelma Warrance Dodge.
After graduation from Park High School in 1959, he joined the Air Force as a paramedic serving until 1964.
Danny received his AA in Police Science, BA in Law Enforcement, and MA in American Judicial Systems. Danny joined the Racine Police Department and ended that career as a homicide detective in 1970 when he was commissioned as a U.S. Marshal. He became a regional Chief of Metro Operations (WITSEC) dealing with organized crime and witness protection until retirement in 1997.
He was predeceased by his parents and first wife, Ann Marie Cantlon.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Mardee Lee Roessger and three sons: Sean Daniel (Kelly), New Berlin, Wisconsin, Justin Lee (Magen), Parker, Colorado, and Ryan Jerome (Kelley), Brighton, Colorado. His grandchildren were so loved: Connor 25, Cassidy 23, Morgan 20. Payton 17, Brody 15; Rory 15, Camden 13, Savannah 11, and Preston 9. Danny is also survived by his siblings: Donna O'Rourke, Merrily Beck, Elsie (Dick) Myers, and Tommy Dodge (Rosie) and many nieces and nephews.
Danny had a strong confident presence, a sense of humor, and supported his family at all times. He enjoyed telling tales of his career to everyone. An early passion was sailing. He was co-founder and president of Waconia Yacht Club. He served as president of The Children's Program of Northern Ireland and for 9 years was a board member of the Minneapolis Federal Credit Union.
His loves were his family, his dogs (especially the mastiffs), Vettes, and NASCAR. We all knew his ribs and Sangria. He is dearly missed by many.
Donations can be made in his memory to: Second Chance Rescue of Grove Oklahoma, 64301 E 290 Road, Grove, OK 74344.
