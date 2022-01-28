Dan A. Wolner, age 73 of Bloomington, passed away on January 25, 2022 with his family by his side.
Survived by his wife, Teresa (née Peterson); and his children, Elizabeth and Jaimie.
Preceded in death by his sister, Lera Dishington; and his parents, Harlan and Eva Lou (née Shoemaker).
Dan was born in Minneapolis on October 14, 1948. He graduated from Washburn High School ('66) and then The University of Minnesota where he received a Bachelors degree in Political Science. Dan went on to work as a Credit Manager for various companies, including Anderson Trucking in Saint Cloud. He also wrote a book called "Turning Debt into Dollars" that was published in 1986. On May 2, 1992, he married Teresa and they raised two beautiful daughters, Elizabeth and Jaimie. As a father, he continued his career as a Director of Credit for Ryerson and Restaurant Technologies, Inc. and retired in 2015.
Dan enjoyed going on family vacations to Florida and spending time up North at the cabin. He had a strong love for animals since he was a child, nursing injured squirrels, possums, and other woodland creatures back to health. After adopting a Samoyed rescue, he fell in love with the breed and his family had five more "sammies" (Diamond, Melody, Anastasia, Scamp, and Luna).
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on February 25 at Atonement Church in Bloomington, with visitation at 10:00 a.m.
