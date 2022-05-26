Dale Dewayne Higgins

Dale Higgins, 96, was Loved by Everyone who knew him.
He passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022 at his daughter's home in Whitewright, Texas.
Dale was born in Noonan, North Dakota on January 3, 1926. He served in World War II in the Merchant Marines around the world.
He married Viola Penner on January 11, 1947 and they spent most of their life living in Bloomington, Minnesota, where he worked for the Bloomington School System.
His is survived by three children, Mike Higgins (Paula) Farmington, Minnesota, Kathleen Paul (Alfred) Whitewright, Texas, Dennis Higgins (Sandy) Apache Junction, Arizona; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Viola (Ole), his sons Alan and Mark Higgins, his parents and three brothers.
A Celebration of Life (to be announced) at Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery, in July.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.