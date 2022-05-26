Dale Dewayne Higgins

Dale Higgins, 96, was Loved by Everyone who knew him.

He passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022 at his daughter's home in Whitewright, Texas.

Dale was born in Noonan, North Dakota on January 3, 1926. He served in World War II in the Merchant Marines around the world.

He married Viola Penner on January 11, 1947 and they spent most of their life living in Bloomington, Minnesota, where he worked for the Bloomington School System.

His is survived by three children, Mike Higgins (Paula) Farmington, Minnesota, Kathleen Paul (Alfred) Whitewright, Texas, Dennis Higgins (Sandy) Apache Junction, Arizona; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Viola (Ole), his sons Alan and Mark Higgins, his parents and three brothers.

A Celebration of Life (to be announced) at Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery, in July.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.